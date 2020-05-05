|
David Frederic Dinsmore
David Frederic Dinsmore was born in Sioux Falls on April 25, 1935 and died at his home in Mexico on April 6, 2020. He grew up in Sioux Falls and attended Washington high school. He later studied business at the university of Colorado Boulder. For several years he worked in a family business and later retired to Mexico. He lived in Puerto Vallarta Mexico with his wife Maruca for the last several years. He enjoyed the culture and people of Mexico and pursued his passion of photography and deep-sea fishing. He is preceded in death by his parents: Doris Jewel Dinsmore and Dawson Jacob Dinsmore. In addition his SiblingsJulie Engebretson Keegan Dinsmore and Dan Dinsmore along with his daughter Maggie Dinsmore-Thill. David is survived by his wife Maruca of 30 years and his daughter Susan (Scott) Dinsmore-Terry. Due to COVID-19 services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 5 to May 10, 2020