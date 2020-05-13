Services
Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel
Funeral
Friday, May 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
2006 - 2020
David Frie-Zieske Obituary
Sioux Falls - David Frie-Zieske, 14, of Harrisburg, died Saturday, May 9, 2020

David was born January 17, 2006 at Sioux Falls, SD. He was raised in Harrisburg, SD where he received his education. He was currently in the 8th grade at Harrisburg South Middle School. David was an avid gamer and had his own You-tube channel.

Grateful for having shared his life are his mother, Linda Frie; his sister, Haylie Zieske and grandmother, Kathryn Frie, all of Harrisburg, SD; his grandparents, Peggy and Glenn Martinson and Rick and Sue Zieske, all of Huron, SD; His great grandmother, Barbara Decker of Sioux Falls, SD and his great aunt and Godmother, Jami Decker also of Sioux Falls, SD.

He was preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Zieske and his uncle, Corey Zieske.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private funeral services will be held. David's funeral will be livestreamed over the Miller Funeral Home You-tube channel beginning at 2:00 pm Friday. The link for you to access the stream is https://youtu.be/hp-xsLZNsZI

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 13 to May 14, 2020
