Reverend David George Larson
- - Rev. David G. Larson, 69, died October 9, 2019.
He was born October 14, 1949, in Slayton, MN, to Rev. George P. and Dorothy M. Larson. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967, Augustana College in 1971 and Luther Seminary in 1974. Throughout his career, he served congregations in FL, SD, MT, AZ and NV. He also served as Assistant to the Bishop in SD.
In recent years he was diagnosed with a rare lung disease. During this time he always displayed a positive outlook and showed us, as well as others, his steadfast trust in God.
He is survived by his beloved wife Kay; his three children, Beth (Ken) Versteeg, Sarah (Arden) Yee, Mark (Gina) Larson; his six granddaughters, Kailee (Brock) Morgan, Abbie Versteeg, Megan Yee, Anna Yee, Julia Yee and Olivia Larson; his four siblings, Joy E. (Philip) Peterson, James F. (Sooji) Larson, Rebecca M. (Paul) Hildebrand, Paul T. (Marilyn) Larson, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. and Dorothy M. Larson, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held in Sioux Falls, SD at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church on Sunday, November 24 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed by the family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019