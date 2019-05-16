Services
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Canton United Methodist Church
David "Dave" Halling

David "Dave" Halling Obituary
David "Dave" Halling

- - David "Dave" Halling, age 64, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at Canton United Methodist Church. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service.

Dave was born on June 23, 1954 in Cheyenne, WY to Daryl and Loretta (Welch) Halling. He graduated from Canton High School and later attended USF and Southeast Tech. He had work for the Argus Leader for the past 16 years.

Dave loved his children and enjoyed celebrating their life achievements and attending their sporting events, especially the shot put and discus. He enjoyed giving gifts, gardening/landscape design, Coca-Cola memorabilia, and watching his nieces' and nephews' sporting events.

Dave is survived by his parents, Daryl (Loretta) Halling, Canton, SD; sons, Daryl and Andrew (Jessica), all of Sioux Falls, SD; brother, Jim (Dawn), Harrisburg, SD and Don, Edwardsville, MO; sister, Teresa Halling, Sioux Falls, SD; and granddaughter, McKenna. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 16, 2019
