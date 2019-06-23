|
David Harkema
Sioux Falls - David Harkema age 73 of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday May 31, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Friday June 28, at Hills of Rest Cemetery. A family and friends celebration of life gathering will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday June 29, at Dunham Park on Marion Road.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Mary Harkema, his children, Todd Harkema, Sioux Falls, Scott (Michelle) Harkema, Brandon, SD and Ricky (Leah) Harkema, Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; and his sister, Alice Gillette, Sioux Falls.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Schliemann. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019