Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Dunham Park
Marion Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Harkema
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Harkema

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Harkema Obituary
David Harkema

Sioux Falls - David Harkema age 73 of Sioux Falls, passed away Friday May 31, 2019. Graveside services will be 1:00 pm Friday June 28, at Hills of Rest Cemetery. A family and friends celebration of life gathering will begin at 1:00 pm Saturday June 29, at Dunham Park on Marion Road.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Mary Harkema, his children, Todd Harkema, Sioux Falls, Scott (Michelle) Harkema, Brandon, SD and Ricky (Leah) Harkema, Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren; and his sister, Alice Gillette, Sioux Falls.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Schliemann. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now