Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
David Kopp


1941 - 2019
David Kopp Obituary
David Kopp

Sioux Falls - David Edward Kopp, 77, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, August 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 9, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Liturgical Wake Service, Thursday, August 8 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools.

David Edward Kopp, son of Adolph and Nellie (Decker) Kopp was born October 8, 1941, in Jamestown, North Dakota. He grew up in Valley City, North Dakota. He attended St. Catherine's Grammar and High School, North Dakota State College of Sciences in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and Valley City State College. David worked in electronics, as a sub-contractor for home construction, and in c-store management. In retirement Dave enjoyed the art of quilting, and baking holiday goodies with the grandkids.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Patricia of Sioux Falls; son, Kevin (Carie) Kopp of Sioux Falls; grandsons, Alex, Nic, and Kaedyn; sisters, Carol Courtney of Texas, Barbara (Dwight) Sauter of Nevada, and Susan (Leon) Carson of Iowa; and brothers, Michael (Mary) Kopp of Utah and John (Kathie) Kopp of North Dakota. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Pat Soder; sisters-in-law, Pam and Deb Hoffman; and brothers-in-law, Bob Rochel and James Courtney.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 7, 2019
