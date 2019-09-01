|
|
David L. Vollmer
Omaha, NE - David Vollmer passed away July 8, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. David was born in Sioux Falls to Hilda and Albert Vollmer. He attended Washington Senior High, graduated from South Dakota State University and worked as an electrical engineer before retiring in 1996. David was intellectually curious and a voracious reader on a wide variety of topics. He enjoyed a lifelong love of old Ford and Lincoln cars. He is survived by Jim and Judy Vollmer (Sioux Falls), Dean and Diane Vollmer (Sioux Falls), Joyce Brown (Omaha) and six nieces and nephews in various states. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon at Church of the Gate, 6820 W. 26th Street, in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019