Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Gate
6820 W. 26th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for David Vollmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Vollmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Vollmer Obituary
David L. Vollmer

Omaha, NE - David Vollmer passed away July 8, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. David was born in Sioux Falls to Hilda and Albert Vollmer. He attended Washington Senior High, graduated from South Dakota State University and worked as an electrical engineer before retiring in 1996. David was intellectually curious and a voracious reader on a wide variety of topics. He enjoyed a lifelong love of old Ford and Lincoln cars. He is survived by Jim and Judy Vollmer (Sioux Falls), Dean and Diane Vollmer (Sioux Falls), Joyce Brown (Omaha) and six nieces and nephews in various states. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at noon at Church of the Gate, 6820 W. 26th Street, in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.