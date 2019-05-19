Resources
More Obituaries for David Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Patterson Obituary
David Patterson

Sioux Falls - David Patterson, 69, passed away on April 13, 2019. Grateful for having shared his life are his children: son, Kelly David Patterson, of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Carrie Lynn Schrauder (Randy) of Jackson, WY, and one grandson, Henry Robert Schrauder, of Jackson, WY, as well as David's two siblings: Nancy Christopherson (Timothy) of Sioux Falls, SD, and brother, Bob Patterson (Julie) of Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents. In keeping with the wishes of David, there will be no funeral service. Please visit millerfh.com to offer your condolences and special memories.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.