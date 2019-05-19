|
David Patterson
Sioux Falls - David Patterson, 69, passed away on April 13, 2019. Grateful for having shared his life are his children: son, Kelly David Patterson, of Phoenix, AZ, daughter, Carrie Lynn Schrauder (Randy) of Jackson, WY, and one grandson, Henry Robert Schrauder, of Jackson, WY, as well as David's two siblings: Nancy Christopherson (Timothy) of Sioux Falls, SD, and brother, Bob Patterson (Julie) of Sioux Falls, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents. In keeping with the wishes of David, there will be no funeral service. Please visit millerfh.com to offer your condolences and special memories.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019