HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
David Schwenck
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD - David Carl Schwenck, 53, of Sioux Falls, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 1, 2019. A mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. The family will be present for visitation from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 6, at Heritage Funeral Home.

Grateful for sharing Dave's life are his mother, Audrey Schwenck, Sioux Falls; siblings, Bruce Schwenck, Mitchell, Joni (Ray) Reiffenberger, Sioux Falls, Bill Schwenck, Sioux Falls, Dan Schwenck, Sioux Falls, and Sue (Mark) Salter, Sioux Falls; nieces, Jessica (Tyler) Muth, Ali (Camden) Nettestad, Christina Salter, Sophia Salter, Julia Salter and nephew, Jack Salter. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Earl Schwenck.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019
