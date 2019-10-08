Services
David Singsaas Obituary
David Singsaas

Sioux Falls - David Singsaas, age 77, of Sioux Falls died October 7, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019, at East Nidaros Lutheran Church, rural Baltic. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Thursday, at the church.

David is survived by his wife, Darla; her sisters: Darcy (Duane) Myrmoe and Danita (Jeff) Foss and their families; and his sister, Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
