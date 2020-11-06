1/1
David "Twiggy" Stensland
1950 - 2020
David "Twiggy" Stensland

Canton - David Allen "Twiggy" Stensland, 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

David was born on December 27, 1950 to Orville and Lois (McCormick) Stensland in Canton, SD. He graduated from West Lyon High School in 1969. He was a member of the South Dakota Army National Guard from 1970-1976. He married Marsha Simunek on October 23, 1987 in Canton, SD. David worked in motorcycle and automobile sales his entire life.

David, "Twiggy", enjoyed talking with people, telling stories, jokes, making people smile and laugh, shooting pool and going to their trailer in Platte for weekends with family and friends. David was a founding member of the "Klondike Racing Team" and grew up riding and racing in many local races including racing at the Sturgis Rally. In his later years, he would enjoy being a spectator at races including his annual pilgrimages to Davenport, IA for the Senior Races and Springfield, IL for mile track races. He was a member of the American Motorcycle Club, several local motorcycle clubs, Our Saviors' Lutheran Church and a former member of the American Legion.

David is survived by his wife of 33 years, Marsha; daughter, Jamie (Cory) Leonard, Welsh, LA; son, Chad (Marastella) Mercer, Centennial, CO; and Tami Schimnoski, Minneapolis, MN; 6 grandchildren: Tyler (Casey) Leonard, Cory Wayne "CJ" Leonard Jr., Zachary Leonard, Chloe Leonard, Madison Schimnoski, and Henrik Schimnoski; 2 great-grandchildren, Havoc and Axel Leonard; brother, Denny (Janet) Stensland, Larchwood, IA; sisters, Jan Stensland, Wheatridge, CO; Gayle Severson, West Liberty, IA; Jean (Mike) Gerritson, Ankeny, IA; Linda (Marty) Doherty, Sioux Falls, SD; father-in-law Harold Simunek, Inwood, IA; sisters-in-law Elaine Niebuhr and Sandra Roseland, Canton, SD; and brothers-in-law Roger (Amy), Canton, SD; and Jerry (Deb) Simunek, Worthing, SD; along with a host of extended relatives, friends, and his loving family at Fellowship Village . He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Patrick Leonard; mother-in-law Myva Simunek and brother-in-law Larry Niebuhr.

www.andersonandsonsfh.com




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
