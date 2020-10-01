David Stevens, Jr.



Sioux Falls - David "Dave" L. Stevens, Jr., age 77 of Sioux Falls, SD, died September 29, 2020 at Trail Ridge Senior Living Community, Sioux Falls. His Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Tea, SD. Face masks are required. Luncheon immediately following.



David Lee Stevens, Jr. was born April 15, 1943 at Brownsville, PA to David and Carolyn (Lesnock) Stevens.



Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara; son, Father David Stevens of Parkston, SD; three sisters, Joan Gardiner of Pottstown, PA, Carol McConnell of Fredericktown, PA, and Ruth Valentine of Monroeville, PA; nieces and nephews, Kimberly (Steve) Munson, Kelly (George) Apple, Diane (Mark) Kozak, Barry (Lisa) Gardiner, Lisa (Carman) Valentine, Raymond (Selena) Valentine, and Donald (Gena) Valentine.



David was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Lee Stevens (3/18/1988); and brother-in-laws, William Gardiner and Richard McConnell.









