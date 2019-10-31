Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
David Trusty
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Trusty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Trusty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Trusty Obituary
David Trusty

Sioux Falls - David L. Trusty, age 31, of Sioux Falls died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Cornerstone Church in Sioux Falls.

David was born on March 6, 1988 to Lewis and Jean (Olson) Trusty in Rock Rapids, Iowa. He grew up in Rock Rapids and then moved with his family to Canton, SD where he attended school and spent his childhood. David obtained his GED and entered into the US Army in 2006.

David worked various construction jobs working for Blackburn Basement for several years. During his career David became a foreman and developed a passion for framing houses.

David will be remembered for his love of the Minnesota Vikings, playing Madden Football on his X-Box and woodworking.

Left to cherish David's memories are his 3 children, Wayne, Wyatt and Willow Trusty; mother, Jean Trusty of Sioux Falls; father, Lewis Trusty of Sioux Falls; 4 sisters, Shiloh MacNally Buffington of Rapid City, Shonna McBride of Florence, AZ, Shannon Uken of Rapid City, Paige Myrick of Custer; a brother, Malachi Kelly of Custer; the love of his life, Tish BlueBird of Sioux Falls; grandparents, Lynn and Linda Talbott of Maryville, TN, Dawn Larsen of Sioux Falls; 8 nieces and nephews, Cody Larsen, Brock MacNally, Kurdt Kramer, Katy Peterson, Trista Heiman, Spencer Marie, Aidan McBride, Abigail McBride; special aunt, Joan Hegge; special cousins, Sherry and Jessica Hegge; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Dorothy Olson; aunt, Jody Olson; uncle, Carl Koepp; cousins, Wayne Evans and Jennifer Olson and best friend, Will Sinclair.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -