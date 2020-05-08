|
|
David Van Briesen
Brookings - David Colburn Van Briesen, 81, died on May 6, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, SD. This event will be live-streamed on Monday, please check back at www.georgeboom.com for a link to this event and a more complete obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bishop Dudley House or Habitat for Humanity.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Theresa Van Briesen; eight children, TerriAnn (Tim) Murray, Mitchell, SD, Tim (Deanna) Van Briesen, Lead, SD, Christopher (Debra) Van Briesen, Sioux Falls, SD, Patrice (Michael) Jerke, Brandon, SD, Angel (Scott) Jacobson, Rapid City, SD, Stacia (Brady) Stahl, Brookings, SD, Matthew Van Briesen, Sioux Falls, SD and Andrew (Tamara) Van Briesen, Lennox, SD; 20 Grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Floyd (Karen) Van Briesen, Papillion, NE, Eleanor Luze, Fort Collins, CO and Gary Van Briesen, Taunton, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary (Kruse) Van Briesen; great grandson, Samuel Murray; and brother-in-law, Gene Luze.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020