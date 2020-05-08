Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Funeral service
Private
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
Brookings, SD
Resources
More Obituaries for David VanBriesen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David VanBriesen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David VanBriesen Obituary
David Van Briesen

Brookings - David Colburn Van Briesen, 81, died on May 6, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 11, 2020 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings, SD. This event will be live-streamed on Monday, please check back at www.georgeboom.com for a link to this event and a more complete obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Bishop Dudley House or Habitat for Humanity.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Theresa Van Briesen; eight children, TerriAnn (Tim) Murray, Mitchell, SD, Tim (Deanna) Van Briesen, Lead, SD, Christopher (Debra) Van Briesen, Sioux Falls, SD, Patrice (Michael) Jerke, Brandon, SD, Angel (Scott) Jacobson, Rapid City, SD, Stacia (Brady) Stahl, Brookings, SD, Matthew Van Briesen, Sioux Falls, SD and Andrew (Tamara) Van Briesen, Lennox, SD; 20 Grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; siblings, Floyd (Karen) Van Briesen, Papillion, NE, Eleanor Luze, Fort Collins, CO and Gary Van Briesen, Taunton, MN; and a host of other relatives and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary (Kruse) Van Briesen; great grandson, Samuel Murray; and brother-in-law, Gene Luze.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 8 to May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -