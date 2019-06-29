Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
David Volden

Sioux Falls - Dave passed away on May 29, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls. Memorial service will be 2 pm Monday at Chapel Hill with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Dave was a meat inspector for many years at John Morrell.

He is survived by his children, Tonya (Kent) Clark of Worthing, Peggy Volden of Sioux Falls, Allyn (Jane) Volden of Pueblo, CO, Amy (Mike) Leu of Inwood, IA, and James (Sonia) Volden of Sioux Falls; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; and a sister, Marie "Teenie" Heeren of Canton. He is preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lori; and two brothers, Elmer and Paul. www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 29, 2019
