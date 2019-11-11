|
|
David W. Munk
Sioux Falls - David W. Munk, 63, died unexpectedly on Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 at Sanford Hospital. His memorial service will be 1 PM Fri., Nov. 15 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Thur., Nov. 14 at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include his wife, Lori; 2 children, Andrea (Scott) Schoeberl, Dell Rapids, Dan (Taylor) Munk, Hartford; 2 step-sons, Chris (Kara) Beiswanger, Colorado Springs, CO, Andy (Diana) Beiswanger, Castle Rock, CO; 7 grandchildren; and 2 siblings, Roger (Linda) Munk, Dell Rapids and Lisa (Cari Conine) Munk, Marietta, GA. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019