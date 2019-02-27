|
|
David Walters
- - David Walters, (91), Kissimmee, Fl. On Feb. 10, 2019, Dave was reunited with the love of his life, Sally Walters, who died, June 6, 2015. Dave and Sally lived in Sioux Falls between 1970-1996. They were preceeded in death by their son, Brad Walters. Dave was recently preceeded in death by their grandson, Matt Walters. They are survived by their children: D. Eric (Gale) Walters, Illinois; Jon (Linda) Walters, Madison, WI; Vicki Piper, Hamilton, MO; Angie (Mark W.) Smith, Sioux Falls; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 27, 2019