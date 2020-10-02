David Westbrock
Madison - David Westbrock, age 78, died on Oct. 1, 2020 at his home in Madison surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Mon., Oct. 5th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 12-4 PM on Sun. at the church with the family present from 2-4 PM. A prayer service will be at 4 PM followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery following the mass. While in attendance, it is requested to wear your facemask. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com
. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to United Way, www.unitedway.org
or SDSU Womens' Basketball or SDSU Football.
David Charles Westbrock was born on a farm near Browns Valley, Minnesota to Norbert and Alma (Moonen) Westbrock.
Survivors are his wife-Phyllis of Madison; two daughters-Tanya (Steve) and Laura (Jimmy); two sons- Marc (Samantha) and Matthew; five grandchildren-Hannah, Logan, David, Emily, and Tagart; one great grandson-Lucian; three brothers-Ken (Virginia), Jim, and Leon (Patt); one sister-Koko (Glenn); and many nieces and nephews.