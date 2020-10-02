1/
David Westbrock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Westbrock

Madison - David Westbrock, age 78, died on Oct. 1, 2020 at his home in Madison surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM on Mon., Oct. 5th at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Visitation will be 12-4 PM on Sun. at the church with the family present from 2-4 PM. A prayer service will be at 4 PM followed by a Rosary. Visitation will continue on Monday one hour prior. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery following the mass. While in attendance, it is requested to wear your facemask. The funeral mass will be livestreamed on Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Online condolences can be sent at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to United Way, www.unitedway.org or SDSU Womens' Basketball or SDSU Football.

David Charles Westbrock was born on a farm near Browns Valley, Minnesota to Norbert and Alma (Moonen) Westbrock.

Survivors are his wife-Phyllis of Madison; two daughters-Tanya (Steve) and Laura (Jimmy); two sons- Marc (Samantha) and Matthew; five grandchildren-Hannah, Logan, David, Emily, and Tagart; one great grandson-Lucian; three brothers-Ken (Virginia), Jim, and Leon (Patt); one sister-Koko (Glenn); and many nieces and nephews.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weiland Funeral Chapel
320 N Egan Ave
Madison, SD 57042
(605) 256-2870
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weiland Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved