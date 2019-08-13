|
|
Dawn L. Anderson
Rock Valley, Iowa - Dawn Anderson, 56, of Rock Valley, IA, formerly of Hawarden, IA, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hegg Health Center in Rock Valley after a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Rock Valley, with Pastor Joe Terrell officiating. Burial will follow at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, IA, with a luncheon at the Hawarden Community Center. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 pm-8:00 pm, Tuesday, August 13th at Porter Funeral Home in Rock Valley, IA. Condolences may be sent to www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 13, 2019