Dawn MakramSioux Falls - Dawn Evelyn (Christensen) Makram went to join her savior on September 19, 2020, while at her home in Sioux Falls, SD.Dawn Christensen, daughter of Donald and Maxine Christensen, was born November 7, 1968 in Freeman, SD. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Freeman. Dawn completed grades 1-12 at Freeman Public School and attended Stewarts School of Hairstyling in Sioux Falls. She worked at Village Hair and Spa for 11 years, and co-owned Elegant Hair and Spa for her remaining 18 years.On July 24, 1999, Dawn was united in marriage to Essam Makram and welcomed by a step-son, Mason Makram. On April 7, 2006 their family was blessed with a daughter, Samantha Makram.Dawn's loving memory is cherished by her husband Essam; daughter, Samantha; step-son Mason; sister, Diane (Rich) Wirth of Hurley; aunt, Evelyn (Gary) Walker of Tucson, Arizona; nephews, Jason (Erica) and Brian (Mindy) Wirth; great-niece, Addison and great-nephews, Connor and Grant. Special friends of the family included: Ken and Millie Horter of Sioux Falls and Papa Richard, Shannon and Shelly Naser of Tea. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald in 2005; mother, Maxine in 2019; brother, David in 2013; and uncles, Dennis in 2012 and LeRoy in 2011.Dawn's one-of-a-kind laugh will linger in our hearts and ears for eternity. She was bright, cheerful, and warm and lit up the room with her presence. She was generous and selfless, and it was no secret that she adored her family. She could walk into a room full of strangers and you could swear she left with a room full of friends. Dawn will be most remembered for the way her family and friends felt her love even without her saying the words.A celebration of life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls on October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM. With respect for health concerns during this time, social distancing will be practiced and wearing masks is required. It is appreciated if guests will respect the family wishes and refrain from hugging, or loitering after the service.Our hearts are full of love and thanks to our many family and friends for their support and sympathy during this difficult time.