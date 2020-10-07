1/1
Dawn Tiemann
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dawn Tiemann

Canton, SD - Dawn Marie Tiemann, age 72, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Anderson Funeral Home P.O. Box 36, Canton, SD 57013.

Dawn was born on June 15, 1948 in Luverne, MN. The family soon moved to Canton, SD where Dawn graduated from Canton High School in 1966. Dawn married Russell Tiemann on September 9, 1966 in Luverne, MN. They lived in Centerville, Sioux Falls, Canton, and most recently, Harrisburg.

In addition to raising her family, Dawn worked as an insurance agent for several different agencies. Dawn enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking, and going to the casino. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Dawn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Russell, Harrisburg, SD; son, Brent (Betsy) Tiemann, Canton, SD; daughter, Brenda Tiemann, Harrisburg, SD; son-in-law, Viktor Grib, Chester, SD; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Donna Gries and Dee Ann Jones (Larry Knigge); step-dad, Dean Olson, Dubuque, IA; step-mother, Patricia Meisner, OR; step-brothers, Tim, Brad, and Greg Olson; step-sister, Jamasa Sattler; dog, Duke, along with numerous extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Gordy Weiland, mother Dorothy Olson, and daughter, Brandi Grib.

www.andersonandsonsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved