Dawn Tiemann

Dawn TiemannCanton, SD - Dawn Marie Tiemann, age 72, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Anderson Funeral Home P.O. Box 36, Canton, SD 57013.Dawn was born on June 15, 1948 in Luverne, MN. The family soon moved to Canton, SD where Dawn graduated from Canton High School in 1966. Dawn married Russell Tiemann on September 9, 1966 in Luverne, MN. They lived in Centerville, Sioux Falls, Canton, and most recently, Harrisburg.In addition to raising her family, Dawn worked as an insurance agent for several different agencies. Dawn enjoyed crocheting, knitting, baking, and going to the casino. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Dawn is survived by her husband of 54 years, Russell, Harrisburg, SD; son, Brent (Betsy) Tiemann, Canton, SD; daughter, Brenda Tiemann, Harrisburg, SD; son-in-law, Viktor Grib, Chester, SD; 8 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; sisters, Donna Gries and Dee Ann Jones (Larry Knigge); step-dad, Dean Olson, Dubuque, IA; step-mother, Patricia Meisner, OR; step-brothers, Tim, Brad, and Greg Olson; step-sister, Jamasa Sattler; dog, Duke, along with numerous extended relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Gordy Weiland, mother Dorothy Olson, and daughter, Brandi Grib.