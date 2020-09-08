1/
Dean A. Nelson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean A. Nelson

Aberdeen - Dean A. Nelson, 67, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, after fighting a long battle with cancer. His wishes were to be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Schriver's Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, with Pastor Rodney Johnson of New Life Fellowship officiating. Family and friends may sign Dean's online guestbook at www.schriversmemorial.com. Dean Alan Nelson was born to Clinton and Lois (Colby) Nelson in Brookings, SD on March 23, 1953. He attended school in Egan, SD and graduated from Egan High School. Dean was a family man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed working on the yard, being on the water fishing and anything else he could do outside. He also loved to cook and barbeque. Surviving Dean is his wife of 35 years, Gayle Nelson, Aberdeen; daughter, Jenilee (Kyle) Madetzke, Baltic, SD; sons: Todd (Renee) Nelson, Hudson, WI, Matthew (Lesley) Nelson, Brandon, SD and Jarad Nelson, Aberdeen; nine grandchildren; sisters: Lorna (Rolly) Gross, Sioux Falls, SD, Lynnette Farlow, Flandreau, SD, Lori (Lloyd) Burggraff, Union, NE and Lisa (Rollie) Rydell, Flandreau, SD; brother, Danny Nelson, Egan, SD; mother-in-law, Irene Sponheim, Aberdeen, SD; brother-in-law, Mark Sponheim, Renner, SD; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Clinton Nelson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schriver's Memorial Mortuary
414 Fifth Avenue N.W.
Aberdeen, SD 57401
(605) 225-0691
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schriver's Memorial Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved