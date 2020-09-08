Dean A. Nelson
Aberdeen - Dean A. Nelson, 67, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Avera St. Luke's Hospital in Aberdeen, after fighting a long battle with cancer. His wishes were to be cremated and a private family memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Schriver's Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, with Pastor Rodney Johnson of New Life Fellowship officiating. Family and friends may sign Dean's online guestbook at www.schriversmemorial.com
. Dean Alan Nelson was born to Clinton and Lois (Colby) Nelson in Brookings, SD on March 23, 1953. He attended school in Egan, SD and graduated from Egan High School. Dean was a family man who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed working on the yard, being on the water fishing and anything else he could do outside. He also loved to cook and barbeque. Surviving Dean is his wife of 35 years, Gayle Nelson, Aberdeen; daughter, Jenilee (Kyle) Madetzke, Baltic, SD; sons: Todd (Renee) Nelson, Hudson, WI, Matthew (Lesley) Nelson, Brandon, SD and Jarad Nelson, Aberdeen; nine grandchildren; sisters: Lorna (Rolly) Gross, Sioux Falls, SD, Lynnette Farlow, Flandreau, SD, Lori (Lloyd) Burggraff, Union, NE and Lisa (Rollie) Rydell, Flandreau, SD; brother, Danny Nelson, Egan, SD; mother-in-law, Irene Sponheim, Aberdeen, SD; brother-in-law, Mark Sponheim, Renner, SD; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Lois and Clinton Nelson.