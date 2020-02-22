|
Dean Alan Pfaff
Sioux Falls - Dean Alan Pfaff, 53, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Pfaff; children, Branden (Natalie) Pfaff, Chase Pfaff; granddaughter, Jadah Pfaff; step children, Skyler and Hunter Hourscht; mother, Edith Pfaff; sister, Dawn (Brian) Beck. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Pfaff and father, Howard.
A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at First Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Christian Reformed Church with a prayer service at 7:00pm.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020