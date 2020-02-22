Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Dean Pfaff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Christian Reformed Church
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM
First Christian Reformed Church
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
First Christian Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Pfaff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean Alan Pfaff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean Alan Pfaff Obituary
Dean Alan Pfaff

Sioux Falls - Dean Alan Pfaff, 53, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020.

Survivors include his wife, Kim Pfaff; children, Branden (Natalie) Pfaff, Chase Pfaff; granddaughter, Jadah Pfaff; step children, Skyler and Hunter Hourscht; mother, Edith Pfaff; sister, Dawn (Brian) Beck. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Pfaff and father, Howard.

A celebration of life service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at First Christian Reformed Church. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00pm Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at First Christian Reformed Church with a prayer service at 7:00pm.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -