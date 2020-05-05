|
Dean Axtell
Harrisburg, SD - Dean Le Verne Axtell, 89, of Harrisburg, SD passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020 at the Sanford Foundation Hospice Cottage.
Dean is survived by his loving wife and "best partner" Min, their 5 children, Arlene (Doyle Stern) Sioux Falls, Dee (Jon Clegg ) Omaha, Kathy (Roger Wells) Omaha, Betty Jo Cox, Omaha and Scott (Maggie) Harrisburg, 11 grandchildren and 14 greatgrandchildren.
There will be a private family burial with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date.
In lieu flowers, memorials may be directed to Harrisburg United Methodist church, Harrisburg American Legion Post 45, or Harrisburg Pleasant View Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 5 to May 7, 2020