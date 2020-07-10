Dean Bruns
Lennox - Dean Bruns, 99, of Lennox, SD, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls, SD. Dena Buse was born in 1920. She graduated from Chancellor High in 1937. In 1941 she married Harm Bruns. The couple farmed near Lennox, moving into Lennox in 1980. Harm died in 1996. Survivors: children: Harley (Linda) Bruns, Lennox, Larry (Sharon) Bruns, Centerville and Janet (Carl) Hallstrom, Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Public visitation, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Turner Co. Evangelical Presbyterian Church, rural Davis, SD. Private family services will be held Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity are requested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com