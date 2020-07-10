1/1
Dean Bruns
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dean Bruns

Lennox - Dean Bruns, 99, of Lennox, SD, died Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls, SD. Dena Buse was born in 1920. She graduated from Chancellor High in 1937. In 1941 she married Harm Bruns. The couple farmed near Lennox, moving into Lennox in 1980. Harm died in 1996. Survivors: children: Harley (Linda) Bruns, Lennox, Larry (Sharon) Bruns, Centerville and Janet (Carl) Hallstrom, Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Public visitation, with the family present, will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13 at Turner Co. Evangelical Presbyterian Church, rural Davis, SD. Private family services will be held Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity are requested. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Turner Co. Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox
408 S. Main St.
Lennox, SD 57039
605-647-5163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home - Lennox

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved