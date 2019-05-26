Services
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Sioux Falls - Dean Fitzler, 83, passed away on May 22, 2019 at his home. Dean was born in Yankton, SD on March 29, 1936 to John (Herb) and Grace Fitzler. Dean married Kathleen (Kathy) Schneider on November 6, 1971.

Dean is survived by his loving wife: Kathy; their three sons: Jason (Janelle), Jeffrey (Cristen), and James (Teresa) all of Sioux Falls, SD; seven grandchildren: Mikaela, Katelyn, Kaelyn, Nicolas, Joseph, Izaac, and Finnegan Fitzler; and one great- grandchild: Maverick Ronan; his twin brother: Don (Donna) of Mitchell, SD; sister: Vickie (Rod) Rearick of Sioux Falls, SD; cousin: Jack (Roxanne) Fitzler of Parkston, SD; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Grace, brother Larry, and mother-in-law Catherine Schneider.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29th from 5pm-8pm and a Memorial Service Thursday, May 30th at 2:30pm, both at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers Dean wished donations to be made to the Big Sioux Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, or 29/90 Sportsmen Endowment. Donations can be mailed to 2700 S. Valley View Rd. Sioux Falls, SD 57106, and will be forwarded. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019
