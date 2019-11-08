|
Dean Lerdal
Garretson - Dean Arden Lerdal, 97, of Pipestone, formerly of Garretson, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, Sherman. Burial will be in the Rosendal Cemetery, rural Sherman. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson.
Dean Arden Lerdal was born February 27, 1922 to parents John and Alma (Megard) Lerdal in Highland Township, Minnehaha County, South Dakota. He attended grade school in County School District 125. He then graduated from Garretson High School in 1940.
Dean, being a farmer, didn't have to go into the service, but after the outbreak of World War II he decided he wanted to serve. He enlisted in 1944 into the United States Marine Corps and served in the Pacific Theater. After his honorable discharge in 1946, he returned to the Garretson area, where he and his brother John farmed together for over 40 years. In 1993 they had a farm and machinery sale but continued to own the land.
On July 27, 1974, Dean was united in marriage to Arlene Betty (Holvig) Mosley of Pipestone, Minnesota. They resided in Garretson until moving to Pipestone three years ago.
Dean and Arlene wintered for 29 years in Mesa, Arizona. They enjoyed their time in Arizona and especially liked going dancing there.
Dean is survived by his wife, Arlene, Pipestone; stepchildren, Kathleen (Glenn) Versteeg, Holland, MN; Randal Mosley and his fiancé, Marti Haynes, Slayton, MN; and Daniel Mosley, St. Paul, MN; seven grandchildren, Kenneth, Kevin, Tricia and Todd Versteeg, Ryan, Jason, and Janell Mosley, thirteen great grandchildren; three nephews, Jon (Carmen) Gill, Arlie (Vickie) Gill, all of Sioux Falls and Barry Gill, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John; a sister Ruth Gill and a great nephew, Erick Gill.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019