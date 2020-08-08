Dean Lund
Canton, SD - Dean Truman Lund, age 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday Aug 5, 2020 with family by his side. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13 at West Prairie Lutheran Church, Lennox, SD. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.
Dean was born in Ellensille, NY to Kenneth Otis Lund and Lenore Quenita Smith. Dean was a highly decorated Marine combat veteran. He retired honorably after 20 plus years of service to the United States Marine Corps. He went on to have a successful career and second retirement from Boeing Industries. Dean was a devoted family man and had a passion for involving family in his personal interests. Deans personal interests included fishing, firing a variety of firearms and volunteering. Throughout Deans life, he influenced many people thru leadership, compassion and love.
Dean is widowed by Peggy Lund. He is survived by brothers Kenneth Leroy Lund and Douglas Lund; sister Judith Lund; soulmate Catherine Riffel; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family; and special friends, Rick (Patty) Branch.
Dean Truman Lund will be greatly missed and never forgotten. www.andersonandsonsfh.com