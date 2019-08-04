|
|
Deanna Wright
Jackson, MI - Deanna Mae (Cronk) Wright age 80, passed away December 27, 2018 under the compassionate care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, MI. Her family will greet friends from 12-2 PM Saturday, August 10 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial of her urn at 2:30 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Deanna is survived by her son, Craig Wright; daughter, Shannon (Kirk) Coppernoll; and grandchildren, Sarah (Christopher) Simpson, Emily and Thomas Coppernoll. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; son, Patrick, brothers, James Cronk and Tom Cronk; and sisters, Jean Burch and Betty Jackson.
Deanna grew up in and around Sioux Falls, SD and graduated from Brandon High School in 1956. She married Dennis S. Wright in May of 1957 in California. Together they raised their family in Royal Oak, MI, living in the same house for over 50 years. Among her many qualities, Deanna had a great laugh and sense of humor. She loved a good (and sometimes not so good) joke! She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.
Memorial contributions may be made to , michaeljfox.org. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019