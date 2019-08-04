Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Deanna Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deanna Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deanna Wright Obituary
Deanna Wright

Jackson, MI - Deanna Mae (Cronk) Wright age 80, passed away December 27, 2018 under the compassionate care of Henry Ford Allegiance Hospice Home in Jackson, MI. Her family will greet friends from 12-2 PM Saturday, August 10 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with burial of her urn at 2:30 PM at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Deanna is survived by her son, Craig Wright; daughter, Shannon (Kirk) Coppernoll; and grandchildren, Sarah (Christopher) Simpson, Emily and Thomas Coppernoll. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; son, Patrick, brothers, James Cronk and Tom Cronk; and sisters, Jean Burch and Betty Jackson.

Deanna grew up in and around Sioux Falls, SD and graduated from Brandon High School in 1956. She married Dennis S. Wright in May of 1957 in California. Together they raised their family in Royal Oak, MI, living in the same house for over 50 years. Among her many qualities, Deanna had a great laugh and sense of humor. She loved a good (and sometimes not so good) joke! She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made to , michaeljfox.org. Online guestbook at georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deanna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now