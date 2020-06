Debbie (Fines) ThomasMorton - Debbie (Fines) Thomas of Morton, ILL, formerly of Sioux Falls passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020. A Funeral service for her will be held at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Sioux Falls on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The interment will be at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery. Due to the Covid 19 there will be no wake service or reception held.Grateful for having shared her life are: her daughter, Kristina (Martin) Baker, Pevely, MO, her grandchildren, James and Dalton Baker, Pevely, MO; her sisters, Pam (Jim) Burke, Bozeman, MT., Mary Fines, Sioux Falls, SD, 2 nephews, Ryan and Tyson Burke. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.The funeral will be live streamed simultaneously on Zoom https://zoom.us/j/95410834210 Meeting ID: 954 1083 4210Debbie's full obituary can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com