Debbie Vogel
Debbie Vogel

Montrose - Debbie Vogel, age 71, beloved wife of Denny Vogel, of Montrose, SD passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Public visitation will be from

4:00-6:30 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. Come and spend a moment celebrating Deb's life. During the public visitation, no family will be present. A private family prayer service and Rosary will follow. A private family funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 10th at the church. For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com






MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
