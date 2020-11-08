Debbie Vogel
Montrose - Debbie Vogel, age 71, beloved wife of Denny Vogel, of Montrose, SD passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. Public visitation will be from
4:00-6:30 PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Montrose. Come and spend a moment celebrating Deb's life. During the public visitation, no family will be present. A private family prayer service and Rosary will follow. A private family funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 AM Tuesday, November 10th at the church. For a complete obituary go to www.millerfh.com