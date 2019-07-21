Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cross Point Baptist Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Dose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah "Deb" Dose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah "Deb" Dose Obituary
Deborah "Deb" Dose

Sioux Falls - Deb Dose, 62, longtime deputy auditor for Minnehaha County and active member of Cross Point Baptist Church, died Thursday, January 18, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cross Point Baptist Church, Sioux Falls with burial at the Chancellor Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday evening at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.

heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now