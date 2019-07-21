|
Deborah "Deb" Dose
Sioux Falls - Deb Dose, 62, longtime deputy auditor for Minnehaha County and active member of Cross Point Baptist Church, died Thursday, January 18, 2019 at the Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be at 10:00am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Cross Point Baptist Church, Sioux Falls with burial at the Chancellor Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Tuesday evening at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 21, 2019