|
|
Deborah Hewlett
Sioux Falls - Deborah A. Hewlett, age 68, of Sioux Falls passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.
Memorial Services will begin at 10:30am on Monday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 7-8 pm on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared in Deborah's life are her daughters, Kara (Corey) Bruning of Sioux Falls, Megan Colman of Virginia; 2 grandchilren, Kassandra Bruning, Alexandra Bruning; 1 sister, Kathy (Bart) Wooldridge of Indianapolis, IN; 1 niece, Kelly Batic and a nephew, Brian Snodgrass. Deborah is preceded in death by her parents. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019