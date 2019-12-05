Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Deborah Hewlett
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Deborah Hewlett


1951 - 2019
Deborah Hewlett Obituary
Deborah Hewlett

Sioux Falls - Deborah A. Hewlett, age 68, of Sioux Falls passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital.

Memorial Services will begin at 10:30am on Monday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 7-8 pm on Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared in Deborah's life are her daughters, Kara (Corey) Bruning of Sioux Falls, Megan Colman of Virginia; 2 grandchilren, Kassandra Bruning, Alexandra Bruning; 1 sister, Kathy (Bart) Wooldridge of Indianapolis, IN; 1 niece, Kelly Batic and a nephew, Brian Snodgrass. Deborah is preceded in death by her parents. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
