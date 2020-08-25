Deborah Shafer
Sioux Falls - Deborah "Debbie" Ann Shafer, 65, died August 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for a visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM. Her services will be available to view online on Friday morning; please go to www.georgeboom.com
for a link to this event and a more complete obituary.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, George; brother, Donald "Donny" (Kathy) David, sisters-in-law, Gail David and Joni David; and many nieces, nephews,cousins and friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Wick; parents, Kenneth & Norma David; and brothers, Doug and David.