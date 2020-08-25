1/1
Deborah Shafer
Deborah Shafer

Sioux Falls - Deborah "Debbie" Ann Shafer, 65, died August 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Her family will be present to greet friends for a visitation on Thursday at the funeral home from 5-7 PM. Her services will be available to view online on Friday morning; please go to www.georgeboom.com for a link to this event and a more complete obituary.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, George; brother, Donald "Donny" (Kathy) David, sisters-in-law, Gail David and Joni David; and many nieces, nephews,cousins and friends.

Debbie was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Wick; parents, Kenneth & Norma David; and brothers, Doug and David.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
