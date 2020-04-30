|
Debra Hansen
Sioux Falls - Debra J. Hansen, age 59 of Sioux Falls passed away at Avera Dougherty Hospice on Thursday, April 30, 2020. No services will be held at this time.
Grateful for sharing her life are her children, Misty McGaugh and her husband, Carl of Sioux Falls, Josh Harsin of Sioux Falls, and Melissa Harsin of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; sisters, Bert Jandreau of Kennebec, SD, Mary Lou Loneman and her husband, Paul of Menno, SD, Ellen Hildebrand of Menno, SD; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Wilma (Brill) Hildebrand; brother, Larry Hildebrand; sisters, Judy Koneche and Donna Hoing.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020