George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Wake
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Debra J. Haas

Debra J. Haas Obituary
Debra J. Haas

Sioux Falls - Debra J. Haas, 64, died Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 at home while surrounded by her loving family. Her funeral mass will be 10:30 AM Tue., Oct. 22 at St. Therese Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Mon., Oct. 21 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM and a wake service and rosary starts at 7 PM.

Survivors include her loving husband of 42 years, Randy; 3 children, Becky (Eric) Weeldreyer, Katie (Jon) Jurgensen and Ryan (Sheremy) Haas, all of Sioux Falls; 7 grandchildren; a sister, Kathy (Reg) Callies, Longville, MN; four siblings-in-law, Greg (Gale) Haas, Sioux Falls, Duane (Lisa) Haas, Marshall, MO, Karen Johnston, Omaha, NE, Sister Sharon Haas, Yankton, SD; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Deb to LifeScape (lifescapesd.org/foundation/support-lifescape). Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
