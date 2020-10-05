Debra "Deb" Jaqua
Sioux Falls - Debra "Deb" "Debbie" Jaqua, age 67 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, October 8, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 also at the funeral home. Visit georgeboom.com
for a full obituary and online guestbook.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Darwin (Sioux Falls); three sons Ryan (Missy) Jaqua, Nathan (Jill) Jaqua, and Darin (Piper) Jaqua; brother Tom (Toni) Skaff; sister Sherry (Bob) Amburn; and her father Thomas Skaff; Grandma Debbie will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Courtney, Jordan, Aiden, Jade, Brennen, Silas, and Finnley, as well as other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie (Whaler) Skaff.