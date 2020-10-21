1/1
Dedra Shaw
1958 - 2020
Pierre - Dedra (Rose) Grimwood Shaw, 62, of Pierre, passed away peacefully in her home on October 16, 2020, with her family at her side after battling cancer for three years.

Dedra was born on August 17, 1958, to Derald Raymond Grimwood and Audrey Rosalind Grimwood. She married Mike Shaw on July 25, 1981. She opted for a quiet and peaceful life in South Dakota where she knew it would be the best place to raise her children.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband Mike; son Sam, his wife Amber (grandchildren Keller, Kirby, and Matti); and daughter Callan de Hueck, her husband Adam (grandchildren Peter, Carter, Franklin, and Della).

Due to the pandemic, we will not be holding a public gathering to celebrate Dedra's life at this time.

Memorials may be directed to: Capital Area Counseling "In Memory of Dedra Shaw", PO Box 148, Pierre, SD 57501. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full life story is available at www.feigumfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
