Dee Elsing

Dee ElsingSioux Falls - Delores "Dee" was 82 years old when she passed away on June 13, 2020 at the Sanford Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation will be 1-7 pm Wednesday with family present 5-7 pm. Funeral 9am Thursday at Chapel Hill.Grateful for having shared in her life is her husband, Milford; two children, Sherry Carleton of Huntsville, Alabama and Todd Elsing of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Phil Helton; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four siblings, John Renken, Irvin Renken, Marilyn Hagberg and Jeanette Harthun.