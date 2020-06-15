Dee Elsing
Sioux Falls - Delores "Dee" was 82 years old when she passed away on June 13, 2020 at the Sanford Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Visitation will be 1-7 pm Wednesday with family present 5-7 pm. Funeral 9am Thursday at Chapel Hill.
Grateful for having shared in her life is her husband, Milford; two children, Sherry Carleton of Huntsville, Alabama and Todd Elsing of Sioux Falls; son-in-law, Phil Helton; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; four siblings, John Renken, Irvin Renken, Marilyn Hagberg and Jeanette Harthun. chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.