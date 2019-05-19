|
Delbert "Del" Hoercher, 72, of Lennox, SD, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Ava's House hospice, Sioux Falls, SD.
He was born in 1946, at Belleville, Il. He served in the US Air Force. In 1987 he married Deborah Opheim. The couple lived in Germany and at various military bases in the US where Del worked in commissary management.
Survivors: wife, Deb; daughters: Shayna (Brad) Varnedoe, Lakewood, CO, Corey (Bob) Ball, Forks, WA and Amanda Rhudy of WA; 3 grandchiren; brothers: Charles (Brenda) Hoercher and Michael (Colleen) Hoercher both of Il.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019