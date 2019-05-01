|
Della I. Bechen
Flandreau, SD - Della Irene Bechen, 97, died peacefully in her sleep Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living Facility, Flandreau, with her family by her side. Della was born April 5, 1922 to Henry Clay and Bedora (Smith) Murphy in Corsicana, TX and was the oldest of three daughters. After graduating early as an excellent student from Corsicana High School in 1939, Della worked for a couple of years selling shoes to pay for college. In 1941, she enrolled in City County Nursing School in Fort Worth, TX and later entered into the Army Cadet Corps in 1942 to complete her training. While in school, Della met the famed Sister Kinney who developed polio treatments and worked side-by-side with Kinney's daughter during the 1943 Fort Worth Polio Epidemic. Della graduated from nursing school in 1944 and, as a new RN, officially entered the Army Nurse Corps. Some of her first patients were survivors of the Bataan Death March. In 1949, Della was stationed in Okinawa and survived three devastating typhoons. While there, she met her future husband, Lt. Vernon Bechen. They later married on June 3rd, 1950 at Fort Belvoir, VA. Della spent seven and a half years in the Army until the birth of her daughter. She said that she would have made the Army her life's career had it not been for their maternity policies at the time. Della rose to the rank of Captain. Della and children accompanied her husband, Major Vernon Bechen for a 3-year tour in Germany beginning in 1959. While there, she indulged in her love for travel and photography, visiting many European countries. After returning to the United States, Della and family moved to Flandreau, SD. From there, she continued her career as a registered nurse. She served at the Flandreau Hospital, the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls and at Flandreau Hospital again, as Director of Nursing. Della retired after 50 years of nursing. Della truly loved life and people. She was active in her community and many organizations including the Hospital Auxiliary, American Legion, VFW Auxiliary, Athena Club, Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church and Catholic Daughters. Photography continued to be her passion and she was the photographer for various groups, family get-togethers and even for the fellow residents in assisted living. Della was always proud of her Texas heritage and still spoke with a slight accent that enchanted others. Survivors include her daughter Mary (Joseph); a son John (Rosalie) Bechen, Flandreau; granddaughters, Jori (Bechen) Davis, Aurora, CO; Stephanie (Grant) Halseide, Lantana, TX; Cisalie Bechen, St. Paul, MN; a sister, Henrietta (Murphy) Eves, DeSota TX; five great- grandchildren, a niece and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her parents; and one sister.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Friday, May 3, 2019 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with a 5:00 pm scripture service at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Flandreau.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 1, 2019