|
|
Della Mae Johnson
Brandon, SD - Della Mae Johnson, 103, born on May 12, 1916 to Ray and Della Dawson passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020.
Della Mae was raised on a farm near Gary, SD. She married Harvey Johnson from Watertown, SD. They lived in Watertown, Sioux Falls, and Salem. After Harvey's death she moved to Bethany Home in Brandon. She is survived by her daughters Karen Elkjer and Candy Fueston, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Private family services and burial will take place on Monday, April 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers all kindly direct donations to the Eastside Lutheran building fund. www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020