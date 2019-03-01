|
Delma Monahan
Sioux Falls, SD - Delma Monahan, 82, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at Bethany Meadows. Her lovely family was with her when she gained her angel wings.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Steven, Scott, Pam and Brent; step-children, Mark, Julie, Joan, Randy, Pat, and Susan; siblings, Betty and Gary; 25 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. She was truly blessed with a large and loving family.
Delma will always be remembered for being everyone's mom and her kind and generous heart as well as her spunky spirit.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019