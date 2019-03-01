Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Delma Monahan
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
Delma Monahan


Delma Monahan Obituary
Delma Monahan

Sioux Falls, SD - Delma Monahan, 82, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at Bethany Meadows. Her lovely family was with her when she gained her angel wings.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Heritage Funeral Home.

Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Steven, Scott, Pam and Brent; step-children, Mark, Julie, Joan, Randy, Pat, and Susan; siblings, Betty and Gary; 25 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. She was truly blessed with a large and loving family.

Delma will always be remembered for being everyone's mom and her kind and generous heart as well as her spunky spirit.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
