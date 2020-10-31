1/1
Delmar Adamson
Delmar Adamson

Centerville - Delmar David Adamson was born January 3, 1929 in Vermillion, South Dakota to Lauren and Blanche (Bertrand) Adamson. He died October 30, 2020 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Viborg, SD due to complications of Covid-19 at the age of 91 years.

Delmar graduated from Centerville High School in 1947. He married Eva Harmon in 1948, to this union there were five children. Delmar farmed until 1960 when he moved into Centerville and operated the Case Implement dealership. In 1967 Delmar became a salesman at Rankin Case Implement in Draper. Later he returned to Centerville and worked as an area feed salesman. Wanting to return to the farm life, Delmar moved to Volin in 1981 to raise sheep and farm. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Delmar retired off the farm and moved into Centerville in 2015.

His parents and great-grandson, Ian Keisacker, preceded him in death.

Delmar is survived by his children, Linda Swanson of Centerville, Julie Adamson of Sioux Falls, Don (Lou) Adamson of Pierre, Gary (Char) Adamson of Centerville and Debra (Gary) Andersen of Centerville; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Darold Adamson of Yankton and James Adamson of Centerville.

Private family funeral services and burial at Riverview Cemetery will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to St. Baldrick's Foundation at www.stbaldricks.org. wassfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
