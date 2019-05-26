|
|
Delmar Eugene Kroon
Milwaukee, WI - Delmar Eugene Kroon passed away March 11, 2019 at age 83, surrounded by his family in Milwaukee, WI. He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Marlys. He is survived by his daughters, Kristie (Terry) Kurtenbach, Juliana Bjorklund, Kara (Tom) Manuel and grandchildren, Hannah (Zach Makal) and Khia Kurtenbach, Amanda and Leo Bjorklund, and Calvin and Morgan (Nick Schank) Manuel, his mother, Grace Kroon and brothers, Robert Kroon and Jerry (Peggy) Kroon.
Del was born in Alton, IA on May 19, 1935. He graduated from Washington High School, Sioux Falls, SD. After high school he served with the Marines for 4 years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1956. Del graduated with a B.S. from Augustana College in 1960 and completed his education with an executive MBA in Oklahoma.
He spent several years working for Builders Supply before beginning his career at Home Federal Savings & Loan. He retired in 1994 after 32 years as Vice President/Manager of Savings/Retail Banking. He finished out his working years as the Business Manager for the Rite Care Speech & Hearing Clinic.
Del's family is proud of his many volunteer endeavors. He served as Rotary President, a loan executive for United Way, and Vice President of the Community Playhouse Board. He was a member of the Jaycee's, The American Legion and sang with the men's chorus. He was active with the MS Society and served as a Board member of the Siouxland Heritage Museums. He was an active member of First Baptist Church and then Oak Hills Baptist Church.
Del was an active Freemason and Shriner. He joined Minnehaha Lodge #5 in 1970 and served as an Officer for many years, including as its Master in 1987. He was a Member of the Grand Lodge of South Dakota and served as Grand Steward 1988-1989, Grand Chaplain 2007-2009, and Grand Treasurer-Secretary 2010-2012.
Del was a member and Officer of Scottish Rite Masonry, joining in 1975. He became a Knight Commander of the Court of Honor in 1979 and received the 33rd Degree in 1983. He was Scottish Rite Secretary at both the local and state levels for many years, retiring from both posts in 2016.
Del was a member of El Riad Shrine Temple, serving on its appointed and elected Divan. He culminated his service by being elected to and serving as Potentate of El Riad Shrine in 2002. He was also very active on the Regional Level, serving as Secretary of the Midwest Shrine Association for many years.
Del was respected and loved by his Masonic Brothers at all levels. He was devoted to Masonic Charities at all levels, including Rite Care Speech and Hearing Clinics sponsored by the University of South Dakota and Scottish Rite Masons and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, June 1 at 1:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home with family present for visitation one hour prior to the service
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Del & Marlys Kroon Fellowship Fund with Scottish Rite Foundation of South Dakota or to the El Riad Shrine Patient Transportation Fund. A memorial service in Sioux Falls is being planned for early June.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019