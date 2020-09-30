Delmer Olson
Centerville - Delmer John Olson, 97, died Sept. 28, 2020 at Bethesda in Beresford, SD. Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Ferne Olson of Beresford; son, David (Dianna) Olson of Beresford and daughter, Tammy (Mike) Hiller of Key Largo, FL.
Funeral services will be 10:00AM on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Scandia Lutheran Church in Centerville, the church encourages wearing a mask during the service. Visitation with the family present will be 6-7:30PM Thursday, Oct. 1st at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. wassfuneralhome.com