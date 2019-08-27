Services
Feigum Funeral Home - Pierre
808 W PLEASANT DR
Pierre, SD 57501
(605) 224-4902
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
First English Lutheran Church
Lennox, SD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Feigum Funeral Home - Pierre
808 W PLEASANT DR
Pierre, SD 57501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delon Ganschow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delon Ganschow


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delon Ganschow Obituary
Delon Ganschow

Pierre - Delon R. Ganschow, 65, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox, SD with visitation one hour prior. An Open House/Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home, Pierre, SD with Interment following at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary may be viewed at www.feigumfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now