Delon Ganschow
Pierre - Delon R. Ganschow, 65, of Pierre, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00pm, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox, SD with visitation one hour prior. An Open House/Visitation will be held 1:00-3:00pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at Feigum Funeral Home, Pierre, SD with Interment following at Riverside Cemetery, Pierre, SD. Condolences may be conveyed to the family and a full obituary may be viewed at www.feigumfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019