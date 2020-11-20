Delores Berg
Rock Rapids - Deloris Berg age 85 of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Rock Rapids, IA died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avantara Norton Nursing Home in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral service will be 1:30 PM, Tuesday, November 24th at Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids, with Pastor Travis Remme officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery at Rock Rapids. The funeral service will be live streamed from our website: www.jurrensfuneralhome.com
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 24th prior to the service from 12:00 until the hour of service. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be followed during the visitation and funeral service. Delores Gertrude Berg was born on June 20, 1935 in Rock Rapids, IA, the daughter of George Vinson and Eunice Mariah (Nagel) Ockenga. She grew up in Rock Rapids and attended school there. After graduating she went to business school. On June 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to Dwaine Berg at the United Methodist Church in Rock Rapids. The couple made their home in Rock Rapids and to this union three children were born, Darman, Deb and David. Delores worked various places throughout her life such as, Dollar General, as a bank teller, and HyVee. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church in Rock Rapids, a life member of Van Anne-Fields VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 6960, and a volunteer at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Delores enjoyed gardening, visiting friends and family, cooking for friends and family, planning get togethers, traveling with her husband and close friends such as Phyllis Rydell, and Henry and Betty Bouma. She loved to collect things such as spoons, coins, cookbooks, and her favorite thing to collect were "Owls". She had so many owls her grandchildren called her "Grandma Owl". Delores also loved to talk! Delores is survived by her three children, Darman (Laura) Berg of Minneapolis, MN, Deb Metzger of Sioux Falls, SD, and David (Sue) Berg of Vermillion, SD; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one on the way; one brother, Earl (Bonnie) Ockenga of Bemidji, MN; and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eunice Ockenga; her husband, Dwaine A. Berg; brother-in-law, Harlan Berg; parents-in-law, Adolph and Viola Berg; aunts, uncles and cousins.