Delores Ione McDonald
Sioux Falls - Due to current health concerns, a private funeral will be held for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be directed to Active Generations (Meals on Wheels & Workers on Wheels), 2300 W. 46th St. Sioux Falls, SD 57105, where many dinners were delivered warm and timely to Delores' residence.
Delores Ione McDonald, age 85, of Sioux Falls, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday afternoon, April 14th at Northfield Hospital in MN. Delores Thompson, daughter of Ella Vearrier and Elmer Thompson, was born January 7, 1935 on a farm in Plankington, SD.
Delores was united in marriage to William Joseph McDonald on July 3, 1954. They lived together in Sioux Falls for 66 years. Two daughters were born to their union.
Delores was very proud of her daughters, grandchildren (4), and her great-grandchildren (4). She loved spending time outdoors, tending to her flowers and plants. She will be remembered as an excellent cook, hosting many family meals and holidays. She enjoyed listening to KELO and Kickin' Country radio, watching NBA basketball and telephone conversations with friends and family.
Thankful for having shared her life are her two daughters: Barb (Brad) Molgard of Lonsdale, MN, Paula (Barry) Schoen of Chicago, IL. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Derrick Molgard, Alece (Eric) Henderson, Matthew Schoen, and Hayley Schoen, her brothers Clyde (Janet) Thompson of Black Hawk, SD, and Clair (Nyla) Thompson of Salem, SD.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband William McDonald on October 27, 2014.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020